3-time WWE champion gives Mercedes Mone an interesting name

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 20, 2025 13:56 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via Mercedes Mone's X)

Mercedes Mone is coming off one of the most historic weeks in her wrestling career. The AEW star gloated about her accomplishments, leading a former WWE champion to coin a new name for her.

The aforementioned star is Natalya, who is also a former two-time WWE Women's Champion. It started with her successful CMLL Women's World Championship defense against Persphone on October 17 in Arena Mexico, Mexico City. The day after, Mone flew to St. Louis, Missouri, for the 2025 WrestleDream event to host an open challenge for her TBS championship to any champion.

The call was answered by the ROH World Television Champion, Mina Shirakawa. The duo collided in a stellar showdown, which concluded with Mone winning the match and her 11th title in the process, thereby surpassing Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten titles simultaneously.

The CEO did not even stop there and went on to defeat Jody Threat for her WPW Women's title at a Winnepeg professional wrestling event the next day, adding another title to her collection. Mercedes Mone took to Instagram to drop a video showcasing all of her 12 titles and used Bret "The Hitman" Hart's entrance theme for her reel. This attracted the attention of Bret's niece and WWE veteran, who dropped a new and interesting new for The Ultimo Mone.

"Workhorse 🩷🖤."
Natalya&#039;s comment on Mercedes&#039;s reel (Image via Mercedes Mone&#039;s Instagram)
Natalya's comment on Mercedes's reel (Image via Mercedes Mone's Instagram)

Mercedes Mone issued a challenge to current AEW champion

After her victory at the 2025 WrestleDream event, Mercedes Mone was confronted by AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander. The CEO insulted her right after she successfully retained her title against Toni Storm before Mone's match.

Statlander got some payback by dropping her on the mat. In a backstage segment later on, Mone issued a challenge to Statlander for her title at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. So it remains to be seen what the reigning titleholder will have to say about going one-on-one with Mercedes "Ultimo" Mone.

