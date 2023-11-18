3-time WWE champion wins his first singles AEW match in 458 days

A former champion in WWE made his singles in-ring return after a break this week on AEW Collision, and defeated a Blackpool Combat Club member.

The 3-time champion from WWE in question is Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy). Matthews had won the NXT and Raw tag team titles, along with a Cruiserweight title win prior to his eventual release in 2021. He is currently signed to AEW, where he is a member of the House of Black faction.

On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, Buddy Matthews made his return to singles action after quite some time. Fans were also excited to see the House of Black member in singles action. Buddy squared off against Wheeler Yuta, and managed to successfully capture a victory after 458 days.

Following his victory, Buddy attacked Yuta, but another BCC member, Claudio Castagnoli, came out to save the day. Claudio also challenged Matthews to a singles match at the AEW Full Gear PPV this Saturday, and the challenge was accepted.

Expand Tweet

Now, it remains to be seen how Matthews fares in his first PPV singles match in a long time, and what the future has in store for the House of Black member in his All Elite career.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.