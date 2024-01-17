3-time WWE World Champion could follow in Sting’s footsteps and retire in AEW, says Konnan

Konnan and Disco Inferno regularly speak about the current state of WWE and AEW on their podcast. They recently addressed a fan's speculation about a multi-time world champion debuting in AEW to have his retirement match.

The name in question is none other than Goldberg. During his WCW run, he had some intense matches with Sting. At Revolution 2024, The Icon will conclude his illustrious in-ring career. Meanwhile, Da Man is also seeking a farewell bout, sparking speculation about him following in the AEW star's footsteps.

On the Mailbag edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno discussed fans' potential reaction to Goldberg debuting in AEW to have his final match:

"I don't know. He's 56 years old. I don't know if the fanbase would pop or if they'd f**k him. You know, you see the kind of fanbase they always f**k Goldberg over," he said.

Konnan added that the AEW audience might show respect to the 3-time WWE World Champion if he wrestled his last match in the company, like Sting:

"If it's his last match, they'd show him respect. Like they are doing with Sting. Maybe Goldberg would even have talked to Sting, saying, 'Hey, how much money would I get for one final match?' Who knows," he said. (2:25 - 3:35)

Watch the full episode below:

Will WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg debut in AEW to assist Sting?

Sting's final match in AEW will take place on March 3, with his rumored opponents being The Young Bucks. There's no clarity on whether it will be a stipulation match, but it seems like Darby Allin and The Icon could combine forces to take on Matt & Nick Jackson.

Tony Khan has brought Ric Flair to AEW as a "gift" to Stinger on his retirement tour. Hence, there is a chance that Goldberg could debut in AEW to assist his legendary rival in his final few feuds before he hangs up his wrestling boots.

Da Man could side with his fellow WWE Hall of Famers Flair and Sting, making the latter's last match memorable.

What do you think? Should Goldberg make his AEW debut soon? Tell us in the comments section below.

