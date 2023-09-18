"#30 entrant" - 3-time World Heavyweight Champion will return at 2024 Royal Rumble a decade after walking out on WWE, according to fans

Amid rumors of CM Punk linked with WWE, fans have been speculating when his return could happen. The Royal Rumble match could be an option, and as history has shown, the rumble has always been full of surprise entries.

This year's Royal Rumble will mark a decade since the Straight Edge Superstar walked out of WWE. The 2014 Royal Rumble match was his last match on the promotion.

Fans have expressed their reactions to this interesting coincidence, and how this could be the perfect opportunity to set up a ten years in the making return for CM Punk to the Stamford-based promotion.

Fans immediately noticed the timing, as all the events have perfectly aligned for CM Punk to not only to return to WWE in one of the best ways ever, at the Royal Rumble, but it would also definitely appear like long-term storytelling.

A fan suggested that he should return at number 30, seeing how several icons over the years have returned as the last entrant. Another fan also brought up how his wife, former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, could return the same night as him in the women's Royal Rumble match.

Hall of Famer says Jack Perry planned on getting former WWE Superstar out of AEW

CM Punk's release from AEW culiminated after he and Jack Perry had a physical backstage altercation during All In three weeks ago.

While on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with Mac Davis, Hall of Famer writer Bill Apter wanted to remind people that Jack Perry was not innocent, and this all started with their previous disagreements regarding the use of glass during matches. He used this previous heat between them to push Punk to his breaking point, and the former AEW World Champion acted hastily.

"Let's not let Jungle Boy off the hook. He precipitated this issue allegedly talking about going through real glass and Punk with an automobile thing and Punk was saying 'No, we don't do that and we are trying to keep you guys safe.' So there was this intense aggravation between the two of them and I think maybe Jungle Boy just wanted Punk out of this company and he pushed the wrong button and Punk lost it."

While there have been no confirmation of any sort regarding CM Punk's interest in WWE, or their interest in him being made official, there is definitely a chance of his return, as with most wrestlers with WWE exits over the years, a case of 'never say never'.

