"30 years of booze and coke" - Fans react to top AEW star's current physical condition

Fans reacted to a recent social media post comparing the current physical condition of an AEW star to his physique during the initial stages of his career. The star in question is Chris Jericho.

The Ocho has had a well-accomplished professional wrestling career spanning three decades and is considered by some to be one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the sport. Chris Jericho worked in WWE for the majority of his career but jumped ship to AEW in 2019 and has played a prime role in the Jacksonville-based company's success.

While the 53-year-old has been in top physical shape throughout his career, age seems to have recently caught up with him. At present, Chris Jericho is understandably not as jacked up as he was when he started his professional wrestling career.

A recent social media post commented on the former AEW World Champion's physical state by comparing his old and new pictures.

"Nah. What happened to my dude😭😭😭😭," the post said.

The post received varied reactions from wrestling fans. Some said alcohol consumption was the culprit, while others thought it was simply due to age. A few funny posts even brought up the name of Jericho's tag team partner, Kenny Omega, stating that the Ocho still looked like a star.

Chris Jericho has no interest in facing Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in AEW

During his tenure in WWE, Chris Jericho has done nearly everything there is to do in the Stamford-based company, which includes winning all the major titles and accolades and wrestling all the top stars.

During a recent interview with Dallas Morning News, The Ocho said he would not like to wrestle Copeland and Cage again in the AEW, as he has done it multiple times in Vince McMahon's promotion. The former World Champion added that he enjoys fresh competition.

“There’s no timeline on what I’m doing. So there’s really, probably no rush. I have a different opinion. I’ve wrestled Adam Copeland so many times and Christian so many times that I would rather not wrestle against those guys. I mean, obviously, we could and have a great match. But I really enjoy working with kind of everybody that I haven’t worked with before,” Jericho said. [H/T WrestleTalk ]

