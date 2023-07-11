31-year WWE veteran says he is willing to be part of AEW All In under one condition

With AEW's All In London event scheduled for August 27, the anticipation is growing as the show has sold nearly 75,000 tickets, potentially making it the largest non-WWE wrestling event in history.

The last time professional wrestling took place at Wembley Stadium was 31 years ago during an iconic show headlined by the Intercontinental Championship match between "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith and Bret "Hitman" Hart at SummerSlam 1992 and the same event WWE veteran referee Mike Chioda also played a crucial role.

In a recent episode of "Monday Mailbag With Mike Chioda," veteran referee Mike Chioda expressed his enthusiasm for the show and is willing to be part of AEW All In under one condition.

Chioda revealed that he would be honored if AEW invited him to referee one match at the highly anticipated event. He quickly stated that he would gladly accept the offer, eager to work with the exceptional talent that Tony Khan's company possesses.

With AEW's All In London set to revive the wrestling tradition at Wembley Stadium, fans eagerly await the grand spectacle. Mike Chioda's desire to be part of this momentous event reflects the excitement and high expectations surrounding the event.

Tony Khan reveals that more than 70,000 tickets have sold for AEW All In

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that over 75,000 tickets, including complimentary tickets, have been distributed, bringing the gate revenue to $8.6 million.

During an interview on The Green Zone, Tony Khan provided an update on ticket sales for All In at Wembley Stadium on August 27. He revealed that approximately 70,000 tickets have already been sold, generating around $9 million in ticket sales.

"It's about 70,000 tickets sold for about $9 million US in ticket sales for that one show in London at Wembley Stadium. It's going to be a massive event. We are opening more seats up for that," Khan said.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “It's about 70,000 tickets sold for about $9 million US in ticket sales for that one show in London at Wembley Stadium (All In).



It's going to be a massive event. We are opening more seats up for that."



- Tony Khan

(via The Green Zone) “It's about 70,000 tickets sold for about $9 million US in ticket sales for that one show in London at Wembley Stadium (All In).It's going to be a massive event. We are opening more seats up for that."- Tony Khan(via The Green Zone) https://t.co/YkNfRBvFSF

WrestleTix has indicated that the current setup can accommodate nearly 88,000 attendees. Despite the buzz surrounding the event, no matches have been announced yet.

What match would be the headline at All In? Sound off in the comments section below.

