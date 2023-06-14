33-year-old former WWE star should end MJF's world title reign, according to Twitter

According to fans, former WWE Superstar Adam Cole should be the one to dethrone MJF for the AEW World Championship. As of today, The Salt of the Earth is just a little above 200 days into his title reign.

He became the champion after defeating Jon Moxley last November at Full Gear. After his title defense in the Four Pillars match last Double or Nothing, fans are now curious about who gets to knock MJF off his pedestal and claim the world championship.

In a Twitter thread, four men came up as options. Fans reacted to who they think has what it takes to take down Maxwell.

Sage @TheSageDoctor Who should beat MJF for the world title? Who should beat MJF for the world title? https://t.co/CVYRVDnAuC

Among the four, Adam Cole was a name floating around in the Twitter thread, with Eddie Kingston coming in a close second. This seems highly possible, as the former WWE Superstar is set to face The Devil of AEW in a World Championship Eliminators Match.

Fans have also suggested possible scenarios if Cole or Kingston becomes the champion. See some of the reactions below.

A fan even suggested a Cole and Undisputed Era reunion to take on The Elite.

🇨🇦🔰 #MUFC #BLM @RocBoiJJ @TheSageDoctor Ideally Cole takes it off him and MJF and Punk do a thing while Eddie gets the ROH title off Claudio then eventually Kenny/Elite vs Undisputed without Bobby but Cole adds a couple members @TheSageDoctor Ideally Cole takes it off him and MJF and Punk do a thing while Eddie gets the ROH title off Claudio then eventually Kenny/Elite vs Undisputed without Bobby but Cole adds a couple members

An Eddie Kingston title win will be like a feel-good Cinderella story and would make for a huge pop from the crowd. Their feud wouldn't be like anything else, as both superstars are masters on the mic.

The Humanoid Guyphoon @TheHumanoidGus @TheSageDoctor Eddie. The promos leading into it would be hellaciously awesome & real. The match would be such a contrast to what MJF has worked against. @TheSageDoctor Eddie. The promos leading into it would be hellaciously awesome & real. The match would be such a contrast to what MJF has worked against.

AEW World Champion MJF claims he can beat former WWE Superstar in a minute

AEW World Champion MJF is set to take on former WWE Superstar Adam Cole next week in a title eliminator match. Both have high momentum, coming from the recent pay-per-view Double or Nothing as victors.

Taking to Twitter, MJF claimed he could pin Cole in a minute. He plans to prove this to everyone during their match this coming week on AEW Dynamite.

This isn't an easy task, and the Panama City Playboy has a long receipt of superstars to prove that he isn't easily beaten.

With MJF set to square up with Adam Cole for a chance at the title next week, what the fans are asking for could become a reality.

Do you think Cole can defy all odds and dethrone the champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes