38-year veteran reveals he was "unhappy" with a table spot during his appearance in AEW

An ECW veteran opened up about being upset over a table spot at AEW. The star in question is Sabu.

At the 2023 Double or Nothing, Sabu made an AEW appearance where he stood in Adam Cole's corner against Chris Jericho in an unsanctioned match. After the match, the Death-Defying Maniac deliered a splash to Matt Menard and Angelo Parker on a table.

Speaking with Title Match Network, the 52-year-old-star revealed that he had planned to hit a leg drop, but instead ended up hitting a splash.

”To tell you the truth, I was unhappy with it because it wasn’t the spot I wanted to do. I wanted the guys to be head-to-head, feet out laying across the table, but they were laying on top of each other. I wanted to do a leg drop to both of them through the table. When I got up there, they’re laying on top of each other. I said, ‘F***.’ If I do a leg drop, I’ll probably flip over on them, and flip off. So, I just did a splash. It got over, but I wasn’t happy with it. My manger, lawyer, agent, Josh, just said, ‘Do a splash’ before I went out there. I said, ‘No, a splash is too easy,’ and I ended up doing a splash [laughs]. I was like, ‘I have to do something better than that, but they were set up wrong,’” said Sabu. [H/T - Ringside News]

The match saw Adam Cole defeat Chris Jericho via Referee Stoppage.

Sabu talks about coming out of retirement to face AEW star Hook

ECW Legend Sabu made his debut in AEW in May 2023. The latter was talk of the town after he was involved in a match between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho.

While speaking with Title Match Network, Sabu talked about wrestling AEW star Hook.

"I wanted him (Hook) to win the FTW belt, give it to me, and then in my final match, I lose it back to HOOK. I didn’t say it to nobody, that’s just my thought. I like HOOK, he’s a good guy, a good kid, very respectful. Needs to gain some weight, of course, and experience, but I think he has a good future. It would be my pleasure to help him," Sabu said. (H/T - EWrestling News)

Expand Tweet

The Death-Defying Maniac coming back from the retirement to start a feud with Hook would truly be a mesmerizing experience for the fans.

Who do you think will win if these two superstars faced each other. Let us know in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here