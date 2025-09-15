4-time AEW champion confirms she's not going back to WWE

One of the top AEW champions became a marquee attraction in professional wrestling due to her tenure in the company. Amid her roaring success, she confirmed having no interest in returning to her previous promotion, WWE.The aforementioned champion, who had a stellar match with AEW top star Mercedes Mone at All In 2025, is &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm. She began to garner attention during her time in NXT UK and then NXT. Storm came up to the main roster in 2021; however, a failed stint led to her exit from the Stamford-based promotion.Following that, Toni Storm joined AEW in 2022 and adopted her captivating &quot;Timeless&quot; gimmick. This led to a remarkable run in the company, with Storm becoming a record four-time Women's World Champion.On a recent edition of The Sandman podcast, the Hollywood Starlet made it clear that she was not going back to WWE. Storm stated that she did not see herself as a fit for their style, but spoke highly about the promotion.&quot;No (it wouldn't be an option). And that's no offense to them. I think they're great, and I understand them for exactly what they are. They're a machine, they're a business, and I just don't fit in with their whole shtick, and that's cool. I love it and I love a lot of the people that work there. And it's like, yes, get that money, get that power.&quot;- H/T WrestleTalkAEW star Toni Storm reveals reason for not joining major platformUnlike many top wrestlers in AEW, Toni Storm has chosen to stay away from the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter. The Timeless One revealed that she was not interested in reading comments or online criticism about herself.“Comment on anything about me, please—I do not want to hear about your comments. I don’t have Twitter for a reason. I do not wish to sign up and subscribe to the complaints department. I have no interest. I am way past this s***—I do not care. I’m married. I’m living a quiet life. Please, call me fat every day—I f******love it.” [H/T Ringside News]Furthermore, Toni Storm is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter, Thekla, and Kris Statlander at All Out 2025. So it will be interesting to see if she can continue her glorious title reign moving forward.