4-time Champion in WWE defeats Chris Jericho on singles AEW debut

By Enzo Curabo
Modified May 18, 2023 07:27 IST
Chris Jericho is a multi-time WWE champion
In tonight's AEW Dynamite episode, a Falls Count Anywhere match between former WWE superstar Chris Jericho and one of the latest signings, Roderick Strong, was featured. This would be the debut match of the former NXT North American Champion on Dynamite.

The match was made official on last week's episode of Dynamite. The former WWE Champion would announce that Adam Cole was banned from the building after an attack on him. Roderick Strong, Cole's best friend, would then confront him and issued a challenge for a Falls Count Anywhere match. To make things equal, Strong would show a court order saying that any member of the Jericho Appreciation Society would be banned from the building as well.

The match would be heavy hitting, with the match even spilling over backstage. The two would go at it there, with the pair even going at it on the arena's staircase. Strong and Jericho would end up however outside of the arena, where Adam Cole would be waiting to pounce on the multi-time WWE Champion. This would all be legal as the former NXT Champion was outside of the building, and this would then help Strong take the victory.

With zero breach of contract, @adamcolepro appears OUTSIDE the building, to lend a helping hand! @roderickstrong gets the win over @IAmJericho!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/GzDZeFuEZX

At this point, it's sure that this story isn't over yet. The Jericho Appreciation Society will be back for more.

Did you watch the Falls Count Anywhere match between Chris Jericho and Roderick Strong? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

