42-year-old former WWE star urges promoters to "put me where I deserve to be" after winning world title

A former WWE Superstar is venting out, and wrestling fans have experienced another impactful promo that hits it out of the park. This segment happened after the former WWE Superstar was crowned the World Series Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion.

The new WSW World Heavyweight Champion, Shawn Spears, who competed in WWE as Tye Dillinger, defeated Matt Cardona in a grueling championship match. Post that, he had some heated words for the wrestlers and especially for the promoters.

The 42-year-old Spears has announced that he is going to take what he has earned anyway.

"I have been telling anybody who'd listen, for months, that this would happen. This World Title means that I am a pressure player. It means that I perform at my very best when the rope is pulled to its tightest point. I have, for G*****n years. And in Australia, I have proved, that even an Indie God can fall," Spears said.

He then went on berating other wrestlers and promoters:

"But for years, it's been, 'Shawn is underrated, underutilized". Well, maybe I am underutilized for a G*****n reason, because when I am utilized properly, this s**t happens. So, this is to wrestlers and promoters, especially promoters, all of you, get your heads out of your a**es. Put me where I deserve to be. Give me, what I have earned, because if you don't, I'm gonna f*****g take it all anyway," Spears added.

Spears made his WWE debut in their developmental territory sometime in 2006, and later on, he shifted to ECW in 2008. He returned to NXT in 2013 and finally reached the SmackDown brand in 2017. His first stint in AEW was from 2019 to 2020, and he is currently performing in AEW after a return.

Matt Cardona fka Zack Ryder in WWE roasted Shawn Spears earlier

Shawn Spears and Matt Cardona have thrown punches at each other before the match. While Spears talked about the Pedigree move, Cardona had a short and sharp answer.

With Cardona having the gold around his waist, he has silenced his detractors for now.

