59-year-old WWE Hall of Famer will return after four-year absence to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, according to fans 

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently the man to beat in WWE. Fans have now suggested on Twitter that Hall of Famer Billy Gunn should challenge The Tribal Chief for the title.

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, who was inducted in 2019, marking his final appearance for the company, has seen his future in AEW come under massive speculation. This is due to his actions on the latest episode of Collision. After a loss to the House of Black, he unlaced his boots and left them in the middle of the ring without a word. In wrestling, it is usually a gesture denoting that someone is calling it a day.

Twitter user @_kennythoughts suggested that Billy Gunn could return to WWE by WrestleMania and build up his character for a year. He could then go on to challenge Roman Reigns for the title on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Fans had several reactions to the tweet. The majority have immediately speculated that Malakai Black told Billy Gunn to go back to WWE, and that would explain his sudden "retirement."

"Def see him going back to WWE. That's why this was out of left field and random," a fan stated.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if he [sic] going back to WWE," another fan mentioned.

"That's clearly what Malakai told him would happen if he listened to him and took off those boots. Great catch!" a fan mentioned.

"No he won't," one fan disagreed.

"Yeah lots of 59 yr olds main event mania," one fan remarked.

Former WWE veteran shared an unique idea for Roman Reigns versus Jey Uso

During an appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, former WWE star Tommy Dreamer shared an interesting idea for Roman Reigns versus Jey Uso. The two stars are set to face each other in a Tribal Combat at SummerSlam.

Dreamer suggested that the match between the two should be surrounded by the elders of the tribe and other members of their family.

"I would like to see a lot of the elders there. I would love to see Afa and Sika there. I would load up as many former WWE Superstars. I would love to see The Rock's mom there. I'd like to see Tamina brought back, I mean brought back to television, she's still with the company. Tonga kid, Sami, Rikishi. I mean, Rikishi is a key part of this as well because of the boys, his sons. It's gonna be a big moment. That's what I'd like to see, sort of a Game of Thrones, sitting in giant chairs, watching it. Have to bow to the elders before you get into the match. Something to that effect I think would be a cool thing."

Roman Reigns has already surpassed 1000 days as the champion and looks set to hold on to his title for as long as possible. Whether Jey Uso will be the man to finally defeat him remains to be seen.

