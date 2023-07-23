6 ft 3 former WWE star debuts on AEW Collision to ambush returning Miro; squash match ensues

Miro's return to AEW Collision did not have a great start as he was ambushed by a former WWE wrestler. The star in question is Nick Comoroto.

For several months, the Redeemer was absent from All Elite Wrestling. A few weeks prior to the debut of Collision, he showed up on Dynamite teasing his return to in-ring competition. His first match since September of 2022 was on the opening night of the Saturday Night Show. The former WWE United States Champion forced Tony Nese to submit.

Since then, Miro had only one more match. The former TNT Champion had not competed on Collision for about two weeks. Tonight, he made his return. As he showed up on the entrance ramp, he was ambushed by a six foot three inches giant. The attacker was none other than Nick Comoroto.

This was Comoroto's Collision debut. After his blindsided attack, Miro seemed to be dazed. It looked like the Redeemer was nearing his first loss of 2023. But it all changed in a flash as Miro Pumpkicked the former WWE Superstar.

The God's Favorite Champion locked in the Accolade forcing Comoroto to submit.

The former AEW TNT Champion continues to remain undefeated on Collision.

Who do you think will be able to defeat The Redeemer? Let us know in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars