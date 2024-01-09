6-time champion wants to finish his career in AEW

AEW’s newest signing, Katsuyori Shibata, has spilled the beans on his future, and it is good news for Tony Khan.

The 6-time champion, who officially signed with All Elite Wrestling in December 2023, has revealed that he will be finishing his career in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Shibata was speaking with Tokyo Sports when he was asked about his future and also about his health.

Shibata said:

“I can't work as an affiliated fighter. I guess that [New Japan Pro Wrestling's decision] is not wrong. But if there is no place for me, then there is no reason for me to be here. I've regained a lot of my senses after competing in AEW, and I feel like I want to finish my career here."

He also gave a rather worrying update on his health.

"I've been checked by a doctor, and I've given him a medical certificate. If I don't clear it, I can't compete." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see when Shibata will be cleared to wrestle in the ring.

Another Japanese wrestler said the AEW venture would be his last before retiring

Just like Katsuyori Shibata, another Japanese wrestler has revealed that he will retire after his AEW contract is over. The star in question is none other than Kota Ibushi.

Ibushi was involved in a literal war against Naomichi Marufuji in the main event of NOAH, where he sustained multiple injuries to his leg and ankle. He has revealed that he will be undergoing surgery on his ankle.

One fan took to Twitter and urged fans not to give up on him, to which Ibushi replied:

“Thank you. I will never betray anyone who follows me. But retirement is real. When AEW ends, it will end in Japan.”

Expand Tweet

It will be a while till we see Kota Ibushi in the ring, given the extent of his injuries. Tony Khan will have something big for him once he returns, given that he is a fan favorite.

When do you think Kota Ibushi will return to the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.