6-time WWE champion sends a message to Adam Copeland and Christian Cage ahead of AEW September to Remember

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 17, 2025 19:03 GMT
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage
Adam Copeland is a former TNT Champion (source: AEW's X account)

A former WWE champion is set to come face-to-face with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage ahead of AEW September to Remember. Ahead of this meeting, he sent a message to the two WWE veterans.

At Dynasty 2025, FTR turned their backs on Adam Copeland by brutally attacking him following their loss to the Death Riders. They tried to do the same to Christian Cage after Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian betrayed him at All In: Texas. However, The Rated R Superstar made his return from hiatus and stopped them. Since then, Cage and Copeland have reunited as a tag team and will face Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at All Out 2025. Tonight on a special edition of Dynamite, Copeland and Christian are set to come face-to-face with FTR.

Ahead of this meeting, Dax Harwood took to social media to take a subtle dig at their rivals.

"Tag Team Wrestling’s Finest. Copeland & Christian will be there, too."

Check out his tweet here:

Sam Roberts believes Adam Copeland could return to WWE

Edge left the WWE a couple of years ago and joined AEW, rebranding himself as Adam Copeland. Since then, he has been on top of his game in the ring. He has delivered some amazing matches for the Stamford-based promotion. It looks like the former TNT Champion is having a good time competing against some new opponents. However, there is a belief that he could still return to WWE.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts stated that Copeland could return to the sports entertainment juggernaut for a final run.

"Same thing with Edge. Like you'd love for him to come back, have a big match, and then go in the Hall of Fame, but he's already in the Hall of Fame. But still I think that Edge is somebody that could come back and have like, you know, a short run and maybe one big match to end the thing, you know, whenever he's done in AEW."

It will be interesting to see if Adam Copeland will return to WWE in the future.

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

