7-time WWE champion to go on a hiatus due to backstage frustration in AEW? Looking at the chances

AEW WrestleDream 2025 was a near-perfect pay-per-view. The event consisted of thirteen matches, with four of them taking place at the Tailgate Brawl. In its main event, Darby Allin defeated Jon Moxley in an &quot;I Quit&quot; match. The showdown between Allin and Moxley was brutal. Both men showcased immense strength and perseverance. The Death Riders terrorised The Daredevil throughout the bout. However, due to Sting's unexpected appearance, Moxley and co lost their footing. The former TNT Champion made a shocking recovery and made the 7-time WWE champion say &quot;I Quit&quot; by putting him in a Scorpion Deathlock. The former Dean Ambrose has faced numerous setbacks in the past few weeks. He has not been the same since he lost the AEW World Championship to &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page at All In: Texas. The way he lost to Darby at WrestleDream proved that he is weak and in dire need of some time off. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Purveyor of Violence has put his body on the line for Tony Khan countless times. In the upcoming episode of Dynamite, it could be announced that the former WWE star will go on a hiatus due to the frustration of multiple losses. In his absence, The Death Riders could be led by Claudio Castagnoli. The former Dean Ambrose's eventual return will certainly receive a thunderous reaction from fans worldwide. All this is just speculation at this moment. Only time will tell what the future holds for the Cincinnati native. AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette on husband's match at WrestleDream Jon Moxley is married to AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette. In the WrestleDream Post Show Media Scrum, the 40-year-old gave an update on the former WWE star after his loss to Darby Allin. &quot;He’s in rough shape. He’s bleeding all over. His arm from the fish tank got him bad. But he’s still standing. It is what it is. It is a part of my job in accepting what happens in that ring.” she said.Moxley joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019 after his WWE exit. It will be interesting to see him return to his former company someday.