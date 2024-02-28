"A BIGGER BABYFACE THAN CODY HAS ARRIVED," "Glad to see it" - Fans erupt as former AEW star surprisingly returns to WWE 

A former AEW star has just shockingly made his return tonight on WWE NXT for the first time since 2017. Fans were happy with the reveal and could not contain their excitement for this return. This returning superstar was Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger).

Two months ago, it was reported that Spears was leaving AEW. A few weeks later, WWE began posting cryptic teasers of the arrival of a new star to the developmental brand.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Ridge Holland was in the middle of a promo, when a mystery person interrupted him, and hit him with a steel chair. This was Shawn Spears, who seemingly kept his look as the Chairman in AEW. It seems as if he will be bringing this persona of his to the Stamford-based promotion, and this delighted the fans.

Not many fans expected him to make his return to WWE. He would now be the 6th member of the Jacksonville-based promotion to jump ship to WWE, joining the likes of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Jade Cargill.

Fans, however, were ecstatic that he returned with the Chairman gimmick. Many believed that should he return, he would come back as Tye Dillinger with the Perfect 10 gimmick. Now that he brought this to WWE, fans wished that he would also bring his AEW theme song.

Some fans were not satisfied with the reveal and believed it was underwhelming when compared to some fans' speculation that this could have been someone like Kazuchika Okada or Katsuhiko Nakajima.

Shawn Spears previously teased his WWE return after leaving AEW

In the two months between his return to WWE following his departure from the Tony Khan-led promotion, Shawn Spears has been teasing his next destination.

Last month, WWE held the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. In the past, Spears made waves by making his entrance as the 10th entrant in the match, fitting for his persona as the Perfect 10.

On the same day of this year's Royal Rumble, he tweeted a last-minute tease of his appearance at the event.

Although he ended up not appearing at the Royal Rumble match, Shawn Spears indeed made his WWE return, as he will once more be competing at WWE NXT moving forward.

What were your reactions to this return? Let us know in the comments section below.