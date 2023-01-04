Create

"A Boss to a CEO" - Wrestling fans tear up to Sasha Banks' stunning NJPW debut following rumors of WWE departure

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 04, 2023 04:17 PM IST
Mercedes Mone made her NJPW x STARDOM debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17
Mercedes Mone has already challenged for a title.

The wrestling world has reacted to Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, making her debut for NJPW x STARDOM.

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Mone made her grand return to the professional wrestling industry as she confronted the IWGP Women's Champion, KAIRI. Shortly afterward, she took the latter out before challenging her for the title.

Taking to Twitter, fans had mixed reactions to Mone's debut, with many fans criticizing her for a visible botch.

Meanwhile, others seemed elated that the former SmackDown Women's Champion finally made her highly awaited return and debut for NJPW x STARDOM.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:

So happy to see Mercedes Moné. A Boss to a CEO. You love to see it. #MercedesVarnado
@njpwworld @MercedesVarnado Did she really botch her first move in NJPW? LMAOOOO
@njpwworld @MercedesVarnado This was kind of rough. As someone who stopped watching the E before her debut, this was my introduction to her and I do not understand the hype. I understand she's been gone for a while though, so maybe it was just ring/mic rust. Willing to see how it turns out.
@njpwworld @MercedesVarnado Why was the match 6 minutes
@njpwworld @MercedesVarnado So what happens when she doesn't win the title from Kairi? Does she walk out again?
@njpwworld @MercedesVarnado Did she botch her finisher?
@njpwglobal @johndauria6 @MercedesVarnado RIP to all the mercedes is all elite edits 😂😂
@njpwglobal @MercedesVarnado botched her finisher in her debut💀 https://t.co/RaltaFFjkJ
@njpwglobal @MercedesVarnado Really interested how the Japanese fans as a whole will take to her. Esp seeing a foreigner beating all their loved stars.
@njpwglobal @MercedesVarnado This has me more hyped than anything WWE is currently doing. I can't wait to see what happens next
@njpwglobal @MercedesVarnado Finally She has arrived and challenge Kairi For the IWGP Womens Champions , a new era has begun , thanks @njpwglobal.
@njpwglobal @MercedesVarnado Can we already request a new theme? Good gods that's awful.
@njpwglobal @MercedesVarnado Yo that's Sasha banks!!!!!!!!! WWE legends omggg
@njpwglobal @MercedesVarnado She'll be gone in a few months once she doesn't get her way.

Mone will be in action at Battle in the Valley on February 18th in San Jose. She will aim to become the second IWGP Women's Champion in history by dethroning KAIRI, who won the title at Historic X-Over.

This will be her first match in almost 10 months, as Sasha Banks walked out of WWE in May 2022. Fans expect The CEO to make big moves in both Japan and US against some of the biggest talents the Japanese women's wrestling scene has to offer.

Are you excited about Sasha Banks/Mercedes Mone's NJPW debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

