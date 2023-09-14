"A disgrace to Rey Mysterio" - Fans are not pleased with top AEW star performing the 619 on Dynamite

A top AEW star recently caught the attention of Wrestling Twitter as he performed Rey Mysterio's iconic finisher, the 619, on this week's Dynamite. While "Hangman" Adam Page seemingly paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer with the move, some fans were not pleased.

Rey Mysterio is considered by many as one of the greatest luchadors of all time. Besides his loveable on-screen persona, the veteran is known for his acrobatic wrestling style. Mysterio's finisher, the 619, has helped him win numerous high-profile matches in his storied career.

Over the years, many other superstars, including Rey's son, Dominik Mysterio, have adopted the iconic maneuver. The latest name to utilize the 619 is AEW star Adam Page. He executed the move during his match against Brian Cage on this week's episode of Dynamite. However, he was apparently unable to perform it cleanly and mentioned that he had not used the finisher before.

Expand Tweet

While The Anxious Millennial Cowboy may have tried to pay homage to one of the all-time greats, Rey Mysterio, some fans were displeased with him 'botching' the move on live TV. Many viewers criticized the attempt, while others mentioned Page needed more practice to pull off the iconic maneuver.

Here are some of the notable reactions to Adam Page performing the 619 on AEW Dynamite:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio was reportedly close to leaving WWE and signing with AEW

Rey Mysterio is the United States Champion in WWE and the leader of the LWO. However, before re-signing with the sports entertainment juggernaut, he headlined All In 2018, a show promoted by The Elite and Cody Rhodes. Hence, he is familiar with several top names in the Tony Khan-led company.

In 2020, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rey was offered a lucrative contract by AEW President Tony Khan. However, the Hall of Famer allegedly decided to re-sign with WWE to help his son, Dominik, become a prominent name in the promotion.

“Rey Mysterio is staying [with WWE], as was always the betting line outcome of this. But it’s as close to [being] official without confirmation of it being official, and obviously, Dominik is a big part of that deal. AEW made an offer that equaled the WWE’s per-match offer. But the WWE offer was higher because it was for more dates." [H/T Heel by Nature]

Expand Tweet

It's safe to say that Rey's decision to stay in WWE was worth it, as he is currently having one of the best runs of his career. Earlier this year, he even defeated Dominik in a father vs. son match at WrestleMania 39.