"A f*cking bloodbath" - Hall of Famer predicts the outcome of AEW Title Tuesday vs. WWE NXT

AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT are set to go head-to-head one more time tomorrow night, and while the promotions have stacked cards, Eric Bischoff thinks the fight will be one-sided.

Back in 2021, the promotions notably went head-to-head on Wednesday Night when NXT and Dynamite clashed each week. Back then, the Jacksonville-based promotion ended up winning the "war," but Bischoff doesn't think things will go the same way tomorrow night.

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff urged fans to wake up and understand the massive difference between AEW and WWE.

"Grow the f*ck up. Just pull your head out of the dirt sheets. Look at things objectively go back and look at what’s been going on in the last several weeks. And allow yourself to recognize that there is actually business to the wrestling business," Bischoff said.

The former RAW general manager continued:

"And WWE is doing exactly what they should do and have been doing for a couple of weeks. And I don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow night. I don’t necessarily want to get into too, too much of a prediction other than I think it’s going to be a f*cking bloodbath." [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

WWE has already broken out The Undertaker to appear on NXT, which will likely make the task of defeating the brand in ratings all the higher.

Tony Khan is confident in his upcoming AEW Dynamite match card

The upcoming episode of Dynamite has been advertised as "Title Tuesday" and will feature several championship bouts. However, no debuts have been rumored to happen, and many have criticized Tony Khan's efforts.

However, it seems like the AEW President isn't worried about going against The Undertaker, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes. Khan recently took to social media and described the match card as the "best lineup of matches ever."

Khan seems confident in his upcoming clash with WWE NXT.

Despite Tony Khan's hopes and Eric Bischoff's assessments, fans will ultimately know the outcome before the week is over. Once the ratings are in, everyone will know which promotion is in the lead.