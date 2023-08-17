"A Paul Levesque call is the only thing that will help him," "Trade him for Ricochet"- Fans beg WWE to sign misused AEW star

AEW powerhouse Wardlow is nowhere to be seen these days. The former bodyguard of MJF had a great 2022 when he took on CM Punk and MJF in excellent matches. He even defeated Maxwell at Double or Nothing in a show of pure strength as he powerbombed him 10 times.

He then became the TNT Champion for the first time in his career after defeating Scorpio Sky but later lost it to Samoa Joe. He regained the title after beating Joe at Revolution but lost to Powerhouse Hobbs. Wardlow defeated Hobbs in a rematch, making him a three-time TNT Champion, before losing the title to Luchasaurus on Collision’s premiere episode.

Since then, it has been a downhill slope for the big man. His misery was compounded further when he learned that he won't be featuring in the All In event, which is, attendance-wise, the biggest wrestling event in history.

Many fans took to Twitter to discuss how Wardlow could revive his career, and most had only one answer - to sign with the WWE.

Let's take a look at some of the fans' tweets below.

With all the fans saying the same thing in unison, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the three-time TNT Champion and if he will end up signing with the WWE.

Updated AEW All In match card

AEW All In is on course to be one of the biggest wrestling shows ever. Be it the 80,000+ sold-out tickets or the impending match between MJF and Adam Cole, all the fans are excited.

On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, a few more interesting matches were added to the already-stacked card. Chris Jericho will take on Will Ospreay, while Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, and Kota Ibushi will take on the team of Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Takeshita.

At the event, Britt Baker punched her ticket to the four-way Women’s Title match, and The Blackpool Combat Club will take on Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, and the Lucha Brothers.

Updated match card:

MJF vs. Adam Cole (AEW World Championship)

Aussie Open vs. MJF and Adam Cole (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

Saraya vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker (AEW Women's World Championship)

FTR vs. Young Bucks (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Ibushi vs. Takeshita, White, & Robinson

Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club vs. Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends and Lucha Brothers

All in all, the All In at London event is bound to be one of the best shows of the year.

