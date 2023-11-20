"A shot at Tony Khan" - Fans think former WWE Champion buried AEW President in his latest social media post

Fans on social media have speculated that a former WWE Champion has fired a shot at AEW President Tony Khan on Instagram.

The former champion in question is CM Punk. He has been using his Instagram account to share cryptic posts amid widespread speculation about his pro wrestling future. Some of his posts have hinted at his surprise WWE appearance at Survivor Series, while others believe he could be The Devil in AEW.

One post, in particular, has caught the attention of fans as many think it could be a shot at AEW President Tony Khan. The Straight Edge Superstar posted a quote that read: 'Never trust a man afraid of conflict. He'll sell you out just to avoid a fight. He is loyal only to the illusion of safety.'

Fans tried to connect the dots, linking the post to the AEW President and the 'Brawl Out' incident in September 2022. You can view some of the notable reactions below:

Tony Khan added another former world champion to the AEW roster at Full Gear

CM Punk is a two-time AEW World Champion, and his exit from the company has seemingly left a significant void. Khan recently signed someone who could one day be the top guy in All Elite Wrestling.

At the Full Gear pay-per-view in Los Angeles, it was revealed that Will Ospreay had agreed to a deal with All Elite Wrestling and would become a full-time roster member in early 2024.

Ospreay said he would like to remain loyal to New Japan Pro-Wrestling for all they had done for him over the past eight years. This means he will fulfill the rest of his commitments in Japan before becoming "All Elite."

Are you excited to see Will Ospreay in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

