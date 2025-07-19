  • home icon
"A special attraction at this point (how Brock Lesnar was)" - Fans react after a major update on former AEW champion surfaces

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 19, 2025 01:27 GMT
Brock Lesnar is a 10-time world champion [Photo courtesy of wwe.com]

A report has just come in regarding a certain former AEW champion and their immediate future. Fans have reacted to this, with some believing that he should be treated like several top stars in the industry, including the likes of Brock Lesnar.

Kenny Omega has made one of the most impressive comebacks in wrestling over the past year, as he has gotten past a life-threatening illness and back into proper in-ring condition. He has been in several blockbuster matches since then, including the 5th chapter in his longtime feud with Kazuchika Okada, which took place at All In: Texas last weekend.

It was reported recently that following AEW All In, the Best Bout Machine is set to take some time off. The reason for this was not disclosed, but it is said to be either sporadically or consecutively.

Fans have reacted to the news. Some fans brought up how this could mean that he could miss both Forbidden Door and AEW All Out, which will be taking place in the next two months.

Others agreed with his move, with some suggesting he go with a part-time setup similar to the likes of Brock Lesnar. He would then only be making special appearances when needed or if he is involved in a major storyline.

One mentioned how this could be the beginning of the closing stages of his career. Kenny Omega himself has already hinted at this, as he recently mentioned how there isn't much left with regard to his in-ring performances.

Fans react to the report on Omega

The former AEW World Champion recently addressed his body's condition during matches

Despite already being cleared for action and competing in several matches for AEW, Kenny Omega has revealed that his body is far from being in perfect condition.

Earlier this month, during his appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, the former AEW World Champion mentioned how his body feels when getting physical during his matches, and how this has lasting effects.

“Um, so yeah, it’s—there’s all sorts of difficulties right now. The big one for me is that I have these, you know, I have adhesions in my stomach, quite a few. And when you’re breathing heavy, when you have to use a lot of core, when you have to twist, when you have to stretch, the adhesions are pulling—they’re binding to my inner organ. They’re pulling apart and it’s causing a lot of discomfort. It causes sort of like flu-like symptoms to emerge.”
It is an impressive feat in itself that Kenny Omega was able to return to wrestling, so it should come as no surprise that he won't be as active as he once was. However, this is no indication that his time is up, so fans should just stay tuned till his next major appearance.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
