“Absolute game changer,” “CM Punk pop was bigger” - Fans explode as 32-year-old ex-WWE star debuts in AEW

A former WWE Superstar finally made her much-awaited AEW debut on tonight's Dynamite: Big Business in Boston. The debuting star is Mercedes Mone.

For months, Tony Khan has been teasing the arrival of The Boss. After walking out of WWE in 2022 with Naomi, The CEO remained a free agent. However, she still wrestled in NJPW and was even IWGP Women's Champion for a brief period.

The Boss announced she's All Elite in her first promo in the ring. She also put Willow Nightingale on notice and claimed they had some unfinished business.

Moments after The CEO's debut, Tony Khan posted his trademark tweet.

Following Mercedes' arrival, fans have gone into a frenzy and some are still in disbelief. While many were excited for her AEW debut, some compared the pop she received with CM Punk during First Dance.

Mercedes Mone talks about returning to WWE in the future ahead of her AEW debut

The CEO was one of WWE's biggest superstars in the women's division. However, she left the company reportedly due to creative differences in 2022.

While speaking with The Kick Rocks podcast, Mercedes expressed gratitude towards the Stamford-based promotion for the opportunities. She also revealed she was open for a return to WWE in the future.

"All I can say is that I handled it like a CEO, like The Boss that I am, with my head held up high, and I can't say nothing but amazing things about WWE. I am so thankful for the career that they gave me, the fans that they gave me, the life that they gave me, the dreams that they gave me. So many dreams, and I got to chase and live them all. Like you could do so much more. I know I am gonna be back there one day, okay? So, it is not over. Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling," The CEO said.

Now that The CEO is in the Jacksonville-based promotion, she could wrestle some of the dream matches against AEW stars like Riho, Saraya, Serena Deeb and many more.

