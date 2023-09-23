Adam Cole and MJF's next challengers revealed at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

Earlier tonight on Rampage, a four-way match to decide the next contenders for Adam Cole and MJF's ROH Tag Team Titles took place.

This was a match between The Kingdom, The Righteous, Best Friends, and The Hardy Boyz. The immediate favorites to win the match were Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, of The Kingdom, as they have prior history with Cole and MJF.

However, this would not be the case, and in a surprising fashion, The Righteous won the match to become the number one contenders for the ROH Tag Team titles.

After they couldn't get the job done the last time around, and win the Battle Royale to challenge 'Better than You Bay Bay' at All Out, Dutch and Vincent now have another chance to capture the titles, this time at WrestleDream.

Adam Cole reportedly suffered an injury at Dynamite earlier this week. This unforeseen event could affect whether the match pushes through for October 1st WrestleDream pay-per-view in Seattle.

Regardless of the timeline, what's sure is that The Righteous are now next in line, and could be the ones to dethrone Adam Cole and MJF.

