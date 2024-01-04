Adam Copeland reveals retirement plans; doesn't want to wrestle WWE legend in final match

After becoming TNT Champion and then losing the title on the same night, AEW star Adam Copeland recently opened up about his eventual retirement from pro wrestling.

The veteran recently defeated Christian Cage in a brutal match at AEW Worlds End, though he lost the TNT Championship back to Cage minutes later. It's clear that Copeland still has gas left in the tank, but he already has a symbolic venue in mind whenever he decides to hang up the boots for good.

When asked about his ideal retirement scenario in an interview with NotSam Wrestling, the 50-year-old veteran explained that he doesn't need a "triumphant" send-off since he already had that in WWE:

"I don't think it needs to be triumphant, I already had that. I don't know if it's Christian anymore. It'd be nice to give that final shot in the arm to that person, or the person who is already there, but it isn't going to hurt," Copeland said.

Adam Copeland revealed that the venue for his final match is extremely important to him.

"In a perfect world, to me, the place is really important. I would love to do it in Maple Leafs Gardens. That I would love to do. Even if it means I have to start an Indie for a day and I have to book Maple Leafs Gardens and I have to film it and get a production team and get the talent. To be able to do it in the place that I first saw wrestling live. To be back in that place," he explained.

Maple Leaf Gardens is significant to Copeland because it's where he attended his first live wrestling show as a young fan.

"If I could do it in Maple Leaf Gardens, there is no other place and there is no other ending after that. It's just done and it's just it," Copeland stated., [H/T - Fightful]

Beth Phoenix reacts to Adam Copeland's 12-second title loss

All Elite Wrestling's Worlds End pay-per-view featured a brutal No-Disqualification match between real-life friends Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW TNT Championship. Copeland, formerly known as WWE Superstar Edge, finally defeated Cage after a 25-minute war.

However, Copeland's celebration with the title was short-lived. An angry Killswitch attempted to cash in his open contract opportunity, though Cage shoved him aside to sign the contract himself. Cage then hit a surprise Spear on the weary Copeland to regain the TNT title in a shocking 12 seconds.

Copeland's wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, was watching the event and took to Twitter to vent her frustration after the controversial finish. She tweeted two angry words in response to the vicious beating her husband took:

The Rated-R Superstar's first run as AEW TNT Champion is, unfortunately, the shortest reign in the title's history.

