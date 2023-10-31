Bully Ray claims recent AEW match diminished referee's credibility

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had some strong opinions about a recent match in AEW that left him confused.

The match in question was AEW World Champion MJF's title defense against Kenny Omega on Collision, and while it may have been an exciting bout, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was left in confusion regarding a particular spot.

During the match, a table was brought into play and used right in front of the referee, and yet no disqualification was called. This spot has left Ray confused and critical of the planning of the match.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said that he believes the use of the table was "sloppy planning" and that it would not have been allowed in WWE.

“A table is pulled out. A table is used. Right in front of the referee. How is that not a disqualification? If me and Mark Henry were wresting a match for [a world championship] you can bet your a** that me and Mark would never sit down and plan to pull out a table right in front of the referee and use it because we know it would be wrong psychology, and we know that by the time we get through Gorilla [Position], me, Mark, and the referee would have our bags packed and would be fired by Vince [McMahon] personally," Bully Ray said.

Furthermore, he also criticized the way the referee handled the situation and was used in the match:

“To me, it takes credibility away from everybody. The longtime table advocate felt that the way the table was used in the 'Collision' main event not only undermined the match but the moment itself, as the use added nothing to the contest itself or the stakes. Don’t just use it for the sake of using it. Why is the referee just staring at it?… Wrestlers have to be smarter about protecting referees, and referees need to have enough confidence in themselves to speak their mind if the wrestlers aren’t protecting them in the first place,” Bully Ray said. [H/T Ringside News]

MJF reacts following his victory over Kenny Omega on AEW Collision

Following his victory over the former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on Collision, MJF has broken the silence after his huge win.

MJF shared on Twitter, listing his top matches in AEW and issuing a warning to the Bullet Club's leader, Jay White.

Check out MJF's tweet below:

After his victory against Kenny Omega, MJF is now on track to make history by surpassing Omega's 346-day title reign as the AEW World Champion.

