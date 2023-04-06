AEW accidentally takes a massive dig at WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes 

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite featured a hilarious shot at WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare was an important part of All Elite Wrestling since its foundation. As an Executive Vice President of the company, Cody had a hand in the backstage functioning as well as being an active in-ring wrestler.

Cody Rhodes left AEW last year to return to WWE, getting a massive push under Vince McMahon and Triple H. He was further booked to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Despite fans expecting to see the American Nightmare dethrone the Tribal Chief, he narrowly lost the fight.

With WWE RAW seeing a significant dip in quality amidst rumors of Vince McMahon, a section of fans seemingly believed Cody was better off in AEW. This week's Dynamite also saw Jay White signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion. All these recent events led to a fan signboard mocking the American Dragon.

AEW showing the sign on live TV was also interpreted as a veiled shot at Cody Rhodes. Whether it was accidental or intentional is up for debate.

Cody was also namedropped twice more by Sammy Guevara and Tony Khan, albeit in a positive light. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next in the All Elite programming.

