"AEW has become a worse version of WWE" - Fans accuse Tony Khan's promotion for piping in fake crowd noise on this week's Dynamite

AEW may have piped in fake crowd noises during the closing segment of this week's Dynamite, according to Wrestling Twitter.

Dynamite's main event was a tornado tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, pitting Sting & Darby Allin against Ricky Starks & Big Bill. The Icon hit Ricky Starks with a Scorpion Death Drop to win his first title in All Elite Wrestling. However, after the bout, the Hall of Famer and his sons, alongside Allin, were ambushed from behind by The Young Bucks.

On Twitter, a fan posted a video of the assault, which seemingly had piped in crowd noises.

"This video is amazing. There’s a ton of boos coming from people’s closed mouths!" they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the video with some hilarious comments:

"Literally, no one is even booing. More people are visibly clapping. AEW has become a worse version of WWE at its worst."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jim Cornette is not a fan of Sting's recent AEW booking

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on Sting's segment with Darby Allin and now-former World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill from last week's Dynamite.

On his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette mentioned that there was no logical story behind why the two tandems were feuding with each other:

"They're trying to promote this match. There's no logical story being told here about this match or why this rivalry is going on. Starks and Darby were just screaming at each other. This is Sting's retirement, and he gets the least focus out of anybody. Big Bill, in this particular instance, was the best-spoken person in the promo."

Cornette also expressed his displeasure with The Young Bucks potentially being Sting's final opponents at Revolution 2024:

"There's no reason for them to be mad. It doesn't make sense why the Jackson boys are trying to get rid of the cancer in the locker room, that is, the previous generation, except in their own words for Sting, who is great, the [role] model employee. But it's what he stands for, meaning it's all the other people we ran off and can't draw any money with right now. What the f**k is going on?" [0:30 - 1:20]

Sting and Allin could drop the World Tag Team Title to The Young Bucks if they lock horns at Revolution. Will the Tony Khan-led creative team book the Hall of Famer to retire as champion? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see The Young Bucks challenge Darby Allin & Sting for the AEW World Tag Team Title at Revolution? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE