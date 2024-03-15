AEW Big Business match worryingly losing over 100,000 viewers highlighted by former WCW star

AEW held their special Dynamite: Big Business last Wednesday from Boston. The expectations of the show were high. However, former WCW star Disco Inferno recently spoke about the company losing 100,000 viewers during a bout in the show.

The much-hyped Big Business episode of Dynamite was announced by Tony Khan a few weeks ago. The show saw the debut of Mercedes Varnado (fka Sasha Banks). However, despite the expectations of many, including Khan, the show did not do well in terms of ratings.

On X/Twitter, Disco Inferno noted how the show lost 100,000 viewers during the Dynamite main event between Willow Nightingale and Riho. After Willow defeated Riho, she was ambushed by the TBS Champion Julia Hart but was saved by Mercedes Mone, who took Hart out with her finishing move to end Dynamite.

"Riho VS Willow lost over 100,000 viewers."

Expand Tweet

AEW Big Business drew the second-lowest rating of 2024

The Jacksonville-based promotion presented one of its most hyped-up Dynamite episodes this past Wednesday. The show was filled with incredible talents like Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Samoa Joe, and more. However, the main attraction was the debut of Mercedes Mone. The show opened with the arrival of Mone, who cut a heartfelt promo and thanked the fans for their support.

Despite stacking up the show with a World Championship match and the arrival of The CEO, Dynamite did not do well in ratings. According to Wrestlenomics, Big Business Dynamite drew 801,000 viewers and was rated 0.27 among the 18-49 demographics, up from last week's 779,000 viewers. However, this is still a huge blow for the company as Big Business was expected to be one of the biggest Dynamite episodes of 2024. However, it turned out to be the second lowest-rated Dynamite of this year.

Many believe that All Elite Wrestling is currently as hot as they were when they started in 2019. It remains to be seen how the promotion will bounce back from this apparent ratings disappointment.

Poll : Did you enjoy AEW Big Business? Discuss! Yes No 0 votes View Discussion