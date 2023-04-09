"AEW BOUND" - Former World Champion's cryptic tease has left fans speculating about a potential move to Tony Khan's promotion

The wrestling world speculated that two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will be signing with AEW following his cryptic tweet.

Earlier this year, at Wrestle Kingdom 17, The Rainmaker defeated Jay White to become a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. It is to be noted that Okada also held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship a record five times.

Last night at the NJPW Sakura Genesis event, The Rainmaker lost his world title to SANADA. Following the loss, the former champion took to Twitter to share a message for his fans.

"応援ありがとうございました。僕も新しい景色を求めていきます," Kazuchika Okada tweeted.

"Thank you for your encouragement. I'm also looking for new scenery." (Translated tweet)

Fans on Twitter speculated that the 'new scenery' meant that he was bidding farewell to NJPW and signing with AEW.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

🐅🦚 AUBwins 🏇🏁⚾️🥎 @AuBwins @DrainBamager Dude! Is Jay White the catalyst that brings all of the major NJP guys to AEW? @DrainBamager Dude! Is Jay White the catalyst that brings all of the major NJP guys to AEW?

Edy🇺🇦 @edyfire @DrainBamager Okada is All Elite, just need to make it official @DrainBamager Okada is All Elite, just need to make it official

Many believed that he would be showing up on the Jacksonville-based promotion to begin feuds for the upcoming Forbidden Door two.

Kiokio @kiokio878 @DrainBamager I think some of NJPW will showing up on AEW to building forbidden door storyline @DrainBamager I think some of NJPW will showing up on AEW to building forbidden door storyline

Stephen Hannibal @GlassAvePhoto @DrainBamager Oooo weeeee let Okada vs Omega run back one more time. @DrainBamager Oooo weeeee let Okada vs Omega run back one more time.

Yikes @MegaYikes_ @DrainBamager I assume this just means he’s gonna show up on Dynamite soon to start a rivalry for FD2 @DrainBamager I assume this just means he’s gonna show up on Dynamite soon to start a rivalry for FD2

Some also assumed that The Rainmaker could be signing with WWE.

Kazuchika Okada hopes to bring WWE and AEW together for a special wrestling event

The Rainmaker is one of the most popular stars in pro wrestling. He has worked and helped elevate New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, Kazuchika Okada mentioned that he wants to work with both WWE and the Jacksonville-based promotion. He is open to having a conversation with Tony Khan and Triple H and conducting a cross-promotional event involving the top stars of all wrestling companies.

“It would be interesting to have a wrestling World Cup. It would be fun to have a big event on a global scale. We could have a tag team of Okada and Nakamura or Naito to fight for their country. If necessary I will go see Tony Khan and Triple H.”

Okada wrestled in the Jacksonville-based promotion in a four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Where would you like to see The Rainmaker show up in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes