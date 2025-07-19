  • home icon
  "AEW bound," "They don't respect her enough" - Fans erupt after WWE Superstar's disappointing run under Triple H

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 19, 2025 02:47 GMT
WWE CCO Triple H faces competition from Tony Khan
WWE CCO Triple H faces competition from Tony Khan's AEW (Image via Triple H & AEW's X)

A top WWE Superstar has been the company's team player and trailblazer for more than a decade. While her peers are still in prime spots on television, she has had a lackluster run under CCO Triple H's regime, which led to fans erupting with reactions.

The superstar, who has been a multi-time Women's Champion, is Bayley. The Role Model has been a part of mid-card programs since the better part of last year. Furthermore, Triple H's team took away her WrestleMania 41 spot in favor of Becky Lynch's return and Lyra Valkyria's push.

Witnessing her treatment in World Wrestling Entertainment for a while, the wrestling fans could not hold back their frustrations and exploded on social media. Many believed that the Stamford-based promotion had disrespected Bayley despite her impact and accomplishments. Another fan stated that she has done everything possible in the company and should head to AEW.

"Yes. They don't respect her enough," a fan commented.

"I think so. She is constantly disrespected by WWE, never upfront on the posters, rarely given spots to shine, etc. If she were to go to AEW, she could have an epic run alongside/vs Mercedes. Change is good," another fan commented.
"Well, she did everything over there," one more fan tweeted.
Another fan stated that World Wrestling Entertainment's creative writing has been questionable, especially for her, which was a reason for her to switch to AEW. However, a user also believed that she should stay with the company and that they should treat her better.

Bayley volunteered to get in the ring with a top celebrity at WWE SummerSlam

Bayley missed out on a Women's Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2025. She lost a No.1 contender's bout to Lyra Valkyria on this week's edition of WWE RAW. However, The Role Model volunteered to battle Cardi B, who is set to host SummerSlam and teased an in-ring match at the show. This came after Triple H suggested that someone would need to step up to the challenge.

"I’m free," she wrote.

With the history-making SummerSlam only two weeks away, it remains to be seen if Triple H and his creative regime will schedule Bayley for a match or leave her out of the first-ever two-night edition of the show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

