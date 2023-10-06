"AEW bound.","Wouldn’t draw more than Cena" - Fans confident former WWE star will make Dynamite debut to counter-program NXT next week

Wrestling fans are buzzing with excitement with the possibility of former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, potentially making her presence felt on AEW Dynamite next week.

The next edition of AEW Dynamite is set to be a massive night, as it will go head-to-head with WWE NXT in a special edition called Dynamite: Title Tuesday. Tony Khan has a stacked card for the show, which includes the highly anticipated in-ring debut of Adam Copeland, Saraya defending her Women's World Championship, and Jon Moxley returning to action.

On the other hand, NXT is countering with a great lineup, including Cody Rhodes making a significant announcement and the much-anticipated appearance of John Cena, who would be marking his arrival for the first time on the show, and Asuka will also be seen in action.

Wrestling fans on Twitter have been reacting to the possibility of Mone appearing on Dynamite to counter NXT, with many expressing their excitement and anticipation. However, many people believe that it would not help AEW that much since WWE is presenting a great lineup, such as including John Cena on the show.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will bring Mercedes Mone on AEW Dynamite next week to counter their rival promotion.

Tony Khan praised former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone

Since leaving WWE, Mercedes Mone has made a name for herself in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. At Resurgence on May 21, she advanced in the Strong Women's Championship tournament by defeating Stephanie Vaquer.

Despite making it to the finals, she suffered an injury during her match against Willow Nightingale, leading to an unfortunate loss.

Speaking on a media call, Khan praised Mercedes Mone by calling her 'one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet.'

“I think one of the great stars that’s been involved in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, who I have a ton of respect for is Mercedes Mone and I think we have a good relationship and I also think she is one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet and it was great to have Mercedes Mone at AEW All In,” Tony Khan said.

Mone was also present at the All In pay-per-view in London in the iconic Wembley Stadium. The former WWE Superstar's appearance sparked speculation about her potential role in All Elite Wrestling's future plans.

Hence, only time will tell if Mone will be able to debut in Tony Khan's promotion in the near future.

Do you think Mercedes Mone will make her debut next week on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below!