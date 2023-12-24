"AEW has a chance to throw a real curveball" - Fans react to Chris Jericho getting a new tag team partner; some feel a former WWE star could debut!

It looks like AEW is finally taking a page out of the 'good ole' booker's book about cutting promos and starting feuds based on real-life incidents. Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, The Golden Jets, were penciled in to face Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the tag team championship at Worlds End on December 30. With Omega out of the picture now, the championship match could have been canceled, but creative apparently had a new idea.

The match will go on, with Jericho having a new surprise partner. The Ocho made this announcement while Starks and Big Bill were cutting a promo deriding The Cleaner, mocking his real-life medical condition. Once the promo went online, social handles started chiming in their reactions.

Check out the post and the reactions:

"Ricky Starks and Big Bill address the status of the #AEW World Tag Team Championship match at #AEWWorldsEnd..." the post read.

Expand Tweet

Fan reactions

More fan reactions

To refresh everyones collective memories, Enzo Amore and Big Bill, then known as Cass, were a solid tag team in WWE and had a good run for more than 4 years. They were also together in ROH in 2019, where they reunited for the G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden. Their storyline and feuds included other WWE greats such as Kurt Angle and Paul Wight, the latter of whom is signed up with AEW. With so many individuals available at hand, Tony Khan does have a chance to create a stupendous storyline

While Big Bill and Ricky Starks have been champions since October, it remains to be seen who Jericho manages to convince to team to take on the tag team champions at the Words End pay-per-view event later this month.

AEW has signed ex-WWE wrestlers before

The Jacksonville-based company's roster has several ex-WWE wrestlers, and many of them are having an excellent run and have completely reinvented themselves. The likes of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, fka Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose respectively, are among the most important names on the roster now.

Others like Swerve Strickland and Toni Storm are still peaking. Other honorable mentions are Ric Flair and Adam Copeland, but it's unclear whether the former will have an in-ring role.

Who will Khan get as Jericho's partner for the tag team championship match? Tell us in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here