“AEW debut incoming,”“New guy for the Don Callis family” - Wrestling World reacts as WWE releases 38-year-old star

In a surprising turn of events, WWE recently released some top stars. One of these stars is 38-year-old Sanga.

Indus Sher is no longer a part of WWE in the new Paul "Triple H" Levesque era. The tag team consisted of Veer Mahaan and Sanga. The two made their debut in September 2018 on NXT. The Stamford-based promotion released the duo on Friday along with their former manager, Jinder Mahal.

Following the news of Sanga's release from the Stamford-based promotion, the wrestling universe took to X/Twitter to share their feelings. AEW fans saw a silver lining in this news and expressed their desire to see Sanga become a member of the Don Callis Family on Tony Khan's roster.

"AEW debut incoming," a user wrote.

"Xia would actually be a good signing for AEW or TNA. She had the talent, WWE just didn’t use her. Veer and Sanga also wouldn’t be a terrible choice to sign on as a tag team," another fan tweeted.

Some fans were not very happy after finding out about Sanga's release. They were upset that the company let him and his stablemates go.

"They didn’t even let them do anything bro 😭," one user wrote.

"Wish they had plans for their run," posted a fan.

It will be interesting to see what Indus Sher and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal do in their future endeavors.

Jinder Mahal changes his bio after his release from the WWE

While SmackDown was going live, Jinder Mahal logged onto his official X account and informed his fans that he quit WWE. However, PWInsider and Fightful later reported that the company let him go.

"I Quit. Maharaja Out," Mahal wrote in his tweet.

Following the announcement, The Modern Day Maharaja also updated his bio. Mahal declared that he was a free agent and informed the wrestling universe that he would be serving a 90-day non-compete clause.

Jinder Mahal was in his second run in the sports entertainment giant (from 2016 to 2024). His first run was rather short and lasted for only four years (from 2010 to 2014). He was last seen competing in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Friday Night SmackDown earlier this month. He fought his final singles match on the April 1st episode of Main Event, where he defeated Akira Tozawa.

