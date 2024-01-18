AEW registers shockingly low ratings for recent shows

AEW drew new record low ratings and viewership for a pair of live shows that just aired. The shows were heavily promoted, but that did not help draw more viewers.

Saturday's AEW Collision aired live from Norfolk, VA. The show featured Adam Copeland's open challenge, The Mogul Embassy defending the ROH World Six-Man Championship against Lance Archer and The Righteous, a match with Hangman Page, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet, plus FTR and Daniel Garcia vs. The House of Black in the main event.

The live Collision episode averaged just 400,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics. The show also drew a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. The total audience is down 0.5% from the previous week, while the key demo rating is down 23.1% from last week.

Saturday's Collision drew the lowest total audience since November 25 and the second-lowest number in show history for Saturday night airings where a WWE premium live event did not air the same day.

The key demo rating for Collision was also the lowest since November 25 and the lowest rating for a Collision episode that did not have WWE competition.

AEW had a significant competition on Saturday. Collision aired head-to-head with an NFL Super Wild Card playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins.

Peacock streamed the game, and despite technical issues, the total audience was 23 million viewers, according to Media Play. This makes it the most-streamed live event in history.

Also, watch: Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings below:

AEW Battle of The Belts IX draws low ratings

The ninth AEW Battle of The Belts special aired live on Saturday night after Collision went off the air. The show was also held at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk.

AEW announced three title matches ahead of time. The card featured Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara challenging the World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight, Julia Hart defending the TBS Championship against Anna Jay, plus Preston Vance challenging International Champion Orange Cassidy in the main event.

Battle of The Belts IX averaged 351,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics. The show also drew a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 key demographic.

Saturday's championship special drew the lowest key demo rating in series history. The episode also drew the second-lowest total viewership out of all Battle of The Belts specials that have aired since the series premiered in January 2022.

In a bit of good ratings news for AEW, the live Collision episode did serve as a strong lead-in for Battle of The Belts. The 10 pm ET airing retained almost 90% of the total Collision audience and 90% of the Collision key demo rating, according to Wrestling Observer. This is up from what Battle of The Belts usually retains from Collision.

What did you think of Battle of The Belts IX? Did you watch Adam Copeland vs. Lee Moriarty on Collision? Sound off in the comments below!

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here