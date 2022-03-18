×
AEW Dynamite sees massive upswing in ratings for St. Patrick's Day Slam episode this week

St Patrick's Day Slam had some memorable moments
Max Everett
ANALYST
Modified Mar 18, 2022 03:49 AM IST
AEW was in a celebratory mood for its St Patrick's Day special episode of Dynamite this week. The episode marked a debut, a reunion and a title change, delivering a night of excitement for its 993,000 viewers, an improvement on last week's 945,000.

Despite the increase in general viewership, the show scored a 0.38 in its key demographic, falling from the 0.40 clocked a week previously.

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:993,000 viewersP18-49: 0.38 (496,000)In the range of recent weeks.

The night kicked off with the Undisputed trio of Adam Cole and reDragon squaring off against AEW World Champion Hangman Page and tag champs Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. Cole scored the pin on Jungle Boy to secure a win over the titleholders.

The duo of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley had another outing in tag team competition, facing Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor, with William Regal on commentary. They recorded a one-sided win over their competition before Wheeler Yuta returned to the ring when Regal had entered.

Yuta would offer a handshake as a token of respect and received a slap in return. The pair had words and it appeared as though Yuta had earned some respect from the veteran.

Elsewhere on the card, Scorpio Sky and Wardlow faced off for the TNT Title, with MJF and Shawn Spears costing Mr Mayhem the gold. The Hardy Boyz made their reunion a good one as Jeff Hardy scored a Swanton Bomb for the win over Private Party. In the main event Thunder Rosa finally made good on her promise and dethroned Britt Baker to become the new AEW Women's Champion.

What's to come on AEW Rampage this week?

This Friday on Rampage, Keith Lee will face Max Caster of the Acclaimed, with a warning from Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs about Team Taz's potential interference.

This week's AEW programming isn't finished yet, as fans await Rampage this Friday. Darby Allin will square off against the AFO's Butcher, as the feud between the Andrade-led faction and The Hardy Boyz, Sting and Darby rages on.

Elsewhere, Leyla Hirsch faces off against former friend and tag partner, Red Velvet, following Hirsch's turn on Velvet and Kris Statlander. The House of Black trio of Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews have an outing against Bear Country and Fuego Del Sol.

Finally, Keith Lee will square off against Max Caster of the Acclaimed, although an interference from Team Taz can be expected.

Did you enjoy the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dyamite? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Brandon Nell
