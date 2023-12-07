AEW fans amusingly believe a 46-year-old legend is the Devil who attacked MJF with a bottle on Dynamite

The MJF and Samoa Joe's feud is heating up. The two are set to face each other at the Worlds End pay-per-view in December with the AEW World Championship is on the line. Their feud took a drastic turn during the recent episode of Dynamite.

The Salt of the Earth suffered a backstage attack on Dynamite. He was taked out with a beer bottle. The addition of the bottle has given the fans a "clue" about the identity of The Devil.

The Devil's minions even gathered around The Samoan Submission machine in the ring. Fans have been talking about and discussing the identity of the Devil for a while and had another go at predicting who is under the mask. And this time, one unique name cropped up in the posts; James Storm.

Check out the reactions here:

Reactions #1.

Reactions #2.

'The Cowboy' James Storm had famously busted a beer bottle on Bobby Roode's head during a brutal streetfight in TNA, after taking a swig of the beverage. Incidentally, the two had earlier formed the tag team, Beer Money, Inc, and are five-time TNA World Tag Team Champions. Storm has been active since the late nineties. The beer bottle is one of his iconic props used in the world of wrestling.

Fans believe Samoa Joe will be the next AEW World Champion

Several fans believe that MJF's time as the World Champion is up, and Samoa Joe will be the next champion. Fans believe that after CM Punk's exit from AEW, Joe is primed for a big push - so much so that he would have faced Punk again on a Pay-Per-View for the World Title if The Voice of the Voiceless was still with the company.

With rumors of MJF losing the good vibes backstage, several wrestlers liked a negative post about The Salt of the Earth. It seems like all the pieces are coming together at the right time for Joe.

Do you think Samoa Joe will make a better AEW World Champion than MJF? Let us know in the comments section below.

