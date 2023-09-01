The CM Punk-Jack Perry altercation controversy is refusing to die down. While wrestling legends have started commenting about it, there's another update that has fans worldwide talking about the incident all over again.

According to a report by Fightful Select, there could be footage of the altercation involving both wrestlers. For the record, both Punk and Perry were suspended and will be out of action at All Out, the pay-per-view that's set to happen on Sunday.

Fans on social media are all agog and have been posting comments and theories about what would possibly happen if the footage ever gets leaked or released.

Almost everyone was of the opinion that if the footage ever made it to broadcast television, it would be extremely entertaining, and some even compared it to the quality of the current AEW matches.

Social Media posts about the CM Punk-Perry altercation were hilarious

Meanwhile, CM Punk has resumed his public appearances after the brouhaha at All In. While updates of his suspension and other aspects were hitting the headlines, Punk was seen accepting the Iron Mike Mazurki Award in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WWE veteran speaks out about CM Punk-Jack Perry altercation

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has seen his fair share in-ring feuds. He was part of everything that went on during the Ruthless Aggression Era of WWE and had a stint in one of the most hardcore wrestling companies in history, ECW.

The former SmackDown GM has weighed in on the controversy, saying that if The Second City Saint wasn't the instigator, the suspension on him should be lifted. Then he went on to make an angle out of it that involved the police.

"Well, here's what they can do now. They said that CM Punk was really not the aggressor, then they could drop the suspension on CM Punk and have him show up at the pay-per-view and have him have a match."

Teddy Long added:

"Now, during that CM Punk match, then out of the blue, here comes Jack Perry, which is [sic] been suspended, but he don't give a sh*t. He can buy a ticket, which makes it legal. Come into the arena, so maybe here comes Jack right at the end... Punk goes for his finish, Jack hits that ring and there's a big all out brawl right there, brother, you know? Now you got a big pull apart, even involve the police. So, you know, I mean, we just have to wait and see what happened, but I think if they're working this, this is just horrible." [From 11:35 to 12:20]

