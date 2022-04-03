AEW fans erupt as Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 Night 1 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. He was revealed as the mystery opponent of Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who has been eager to have a WrestleMania match the past few weeks.

In the end, The American Nightmare spoiled Rollins' WrestleMania moment and was triumphant in his first WWE match in almost six years. After the bout, he displayed his emotions to the Dallas crowd, who gave him a hero's welcome upon his return.

Fans expressed their thoughts on Rhodes' WWE comeback by sending tweets. Check out some of the reactions below:

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @akfytwrestling Triple H watching Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins both try and fail to hit a pedigree. Triple H watching Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins both try and fail to hit a pedigree. https://t.co/3LoAFxeZGf

𝓔𝓶𝓶𝓪 💜 @emmajordynne I don’t stand with AEW fans that don’t support @CodyRhodes . Even in another company, that’s my guy, and I want the world for him! #WrestleMania I don’t stand with AEW fans that don’t support @CodyRhodes. Even in another company, that’s my guy, and I want the world for him! #WrestleMania

ScottyChrysForever33 @ScottyStyles33 AEW fans watching Cody Rhodes return to WWE at #WrestleMania AEW fans watching Cody Rhodes return to WWE at #WrestleMania https://t.co/8e3KZ8Aj4A

Dustin Blackmon @TTV_gamenerd96 I must admit, Cody Rhodes looked good, and even as a big AEW fan, I hope Cody gets a very good push. He deserves it. #WrestleMania38 I must admit, Cody Rhodes looked good, and even as a big AEW fan, I hope Cody gets a very good push. He deserves it. #WrestleMania38

Drain Bamager #BlackpoolCombatClub @DrainBamager Cody Rhodes had a far smoother transition going from AEW to WWE than wrestlers do when going from NXT to WWE main roster. It's insane actually. Cody Rhodes had a far smoother transition going from AEW to WWE than wrestlers do when going from NXT to WWE main roster. It's insane actually.

K.O. 3:16🇧🇧 @brooklyn_gohard How did aew fumble cody rhodes? How did aew fumble cody rhodes?

brie punk. @meteorabrie The sheer irony of Cody Rhodes going back to WWE was AEW all a front to make WWE more popular?? Is any of this real????? The sheer irony of Cody Rhodes going back to WWE was AEW all a front to make WWE more popular?? Is any of this real????? https://t.co/7gRT931l4F

Jonah. @ItsMeBakari The fact Cody Rhodes is the first person to leave AEW for WWE is insane. #WrestleMania The fact Cody Rhodes is the first person to leave AEW for WWE is insane. #WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins delivered a stellar match at WrestleMania 38

As soon as Kingdom by DownStait played in the arena, the fans erupted in cheers. In the ring, Seth "Freakin" Rollins also looked genuinely shocked upon learning that The American Nightmare would be his opponent.

During the match, Rhodes hit an arm drag and even performed his previous "Stardust" schtick, much to the crowd's delight. However, Rollins didn't want any of those as he hit an Enziguiri that targeted Cody's ribs.

Rollins tried to end the match by executing the Falcon Arrow, but Cody kicked out. The Messiah tried to hit Stomp on The American Nightmare, but the latter quickly moved out.

Rhodes finally hit Cross Rhodes on Rollins, but it wasn't enough as the latter also kicked out. He hit Cody Cutter after executing a double-hook powerbomb.

Both competitors attempted to hit The Pedigree, but only for a near-fall. After numerous exchanges of blows, Rollins tried to hit The Stomp once again, but Cody countered. This time, American Nightmare hit a Bionic Elbow and three Cross Rhodes to seal the victory.

Afterward, The American Nightmare cut a promo backstage by simply saying, "It's time to play the game." With his first WWE match and win in six years, it will be interesting to see how the company presents Cody Rhodes from now on.

There are plenty of dream matches in store for the former AEW EVP in his new home. Who would you like to see him face next? Sound off in the comments below.

We asked Becky Lynch who Seth Rollins is facing at WrestleMania right here.

Edited by Angana Roy