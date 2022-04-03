AEW fans erupt as Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 Night 1 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. He was revealed as the mystery opponent of Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who has been eager to have a WrestleMania match the past few weeks.
In the end, The American Nightmare spoiled Rollins' WrestleMania moment and was triumphant in his first WWE match in almost six years. After the bout, he displayed his emotions to the Dallas crowd, who gave him a hero's welcome upon his return.
Fans expressed their thoughts on Rhodes' WWE comeback by sending tweets. Check out some of the reactions below:
Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins delivered a stellar match at WrestleMania 38
As soon as Kingdom by DownStait played in the arena, the fans erupted in cheers. In the ring, Seth "Freakin" Rollins also looked genuinely shocked upon learning that The American Nightmare would be his opponent.
During the match, Rhodes hit an arm drag and even performed his previous "Stardust" schtick, much to the crowd's delight. However, Rollins didn't want any of those as he hit an Enziguiri that targeted Cody's ribs.
Rollins tried to end the match by executing the Falcon Arrow, but Cody kicked out. The Messiah tried to hit Stomp on The American Nightmare, but the latter quickly moved out.
Rhodes finally hit Cross Rhodes on Rollins, but it wasn't enough as the latter also kicked out. He hit Cody Cutter after executing a double-hook powerbomb.
Both competitors attempted to hit The Pedigree, but only for a near-fall. After numerous exchanges of blows, Rollins tried to hit The Stomp once again, but Cody countered. This time, American Nightmare hit a Bionic Elbow and three Cross Rhodes to seal the victory.
Afterward, The American Nightmare cut a promo backstage by simply saying, "It's time to play the game." With his first WWE match and win in six years, it will be interesting to see how the company presents Cody Rhodes from now on.
There are plenty of dream matches in store for the former AEW EVP in his new home. Who would you like to see him face next? Sound off in the comments below.
We asked Becky Lynch who Seth Rollins is facing at WrestleMania right here.