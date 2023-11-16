AEW fans are not falling for a top star’s comments about going to WWE

The rosters of AEW and WWE are stacked all the time. However, both wrestling franchises are always looking to add someone or the other. In the wake of all this, one AEW star has spoken about his future plans as far as signing up with a wrestling promotion is concerned.

That AEW wrestler is none other than Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who recently has weighed on whether he will want to remain with AEW or go on to WWE. The Salt of the Earth has been surrounded by rumors of a move, In a recent interview, he spoke about whether he'd move and gained the interest of fans on social media and they started commenting.

“Tony Khan is definitely trying his hardest to keep me here, there are a lot of things about All Elite Wrestling that I like, But there are also a lot of things about WWE that I like. What I’m most interested in is money.”

Expand Tweet

The post can be accessed here.

Have a look at the reactions to this post.

MJF's interview got social media talking

Some more reactions

Rumors about The Salt of the Earth's exit from the Tony Khan-led company are a point of discussion, but it would take a lot of doing to finally happen. MJF is currently one of the top ten merchandise sellers for the Jacksonville-based company. He also holds two belts in the company, The World Championship and the ROH Tag Team Championship with Adam Cole.

AEW has succeeded in getting big names on its roster

Tony Khan knows that the big names in a roster are worth a pop - and that pop is worth all the money. Just this year, Khan got Adam Copeland and Ric Flair on to the roster. The addition has created the opportunity for several tag teams, grudge matches, and storylines.

It is doubtful that Flair will have an in-ring role. Khan has lost the roster game very rarely, and one of the biggest losses this year was when Jade Cargill moved from AEW to WWE, after dropping the TBS Championship in a short match.

What do you think? Is Tony Khan ready to bid adieu to his star performer? Tell us in the comments section.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer