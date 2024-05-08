AEW fans left in disbelief after unknown detail about Samoa Joe's personal life before wrestling goes viral

AEW fans were left in disbelief as a surprising and unknown detail about Samoa Joe's personal life prior to the start of his wrestling career went viral recently.

The Samoan Submission Machine went on a brief, albeit dominant, run as AEW World Champion after defeating MJF for the title at Worlds End 2023. His reign came to an end last month at the hands of Swerve Strickland at Dynasty 2024. Joe wrestled his first match since that loss on the May 1, 2024, edition of Dynamite, defeating Isiah Kassidy in singles action.

The California native has enjoyed a highly-decorated career since beginning his pro-wrestling journey, having found success in ROH, TNA and WWE. However, it was brought up by a fan recently that the former AEW TNT Champion worked in a very different vocation before pursuing a career in wrestling.

A user took to X/Twitter to claim that Samoa Joe used to be a mortgage broker before his days in the squared circle.

"Before Samoa Joe was a wrestler, he was a mortgage broker. He would help you find the best loans."

Wrestling fans flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to this surprising revelation. Most fans responded with wit and humor, such as one user who responded to the tweet with a punning reference to Roman Reigns.

"That's my Fiscal Chief [index finger pointing up emoji]," tweeted the user.

Another user cheekily shared a gif of Joe's signature walk-away spot in the context of his old job, jokingly suggesting that was how The Destroyer may have avoided potential customers with bad credit.

"When you have bad credit," tweeted the fan.

Several other fans shared their reactions to the disclosure of the AEW star's old gig. One user even brought up a prospective partnership between Joe and Conrad Thompson, noted wrestling podcaster and personality who has also worked as a mortgage broker.

Fans react to finding out Samoa Joe worked as a mortgage broker before wrestling

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland lavished praise on Samoa Joe

Swerve Strickland made history in the Chaifetz Arena last month when he beat Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title. During an interview with Renee Paquette, The New Flavor heaped praise on The King of Television, hailing him as a titan and voicing respect for his run as World Champion.

"A legend, a force of a champion, out of all the champions in All Elite Wrestling, which there aren't many, we can count them on two hands, he was probably the biggest task out of any of them. They are all great performers, they are all legends, they are all legends in the making, but Samoa Joe just felt different. He felt like a titan. (...) What do you do to take this guy down? Shout out to him for holding it down for the last couple of months, he has been, like a dominant champion," Swerve said. (09:55 - 10:25)

Strickland is all set to defend his belt at Double or Nothing 2024 against Christian Cage, who was hand picked as Swerve's opponent for the event by The Young Bucks.

