AEW fans lose it over Swerve Strickland's reference to mega name of WWE fame

Swerve Strickland just referenced a popular former WWE personality in his promo tonight on AEW Dynamite. The fans reacted, and many were surprised he would go to these lengths.

Ad

Moments ago, Swerve was signing a contract with Ricochet ahead of their bout this weekend at Revolution. The stakes of this match are much higher, as a future world title shot is on the line.

At one point in his promo, the former AEW World Champion made a bold claim regarding the One and Only. He mentioned how he will only be remembered for two reasons: how this feud revived his career and his ring-announcer wife. He was clearly referencing former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, Ricochet's fiancee.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were shocked at the shot taken. Many claimed that Swerve Strickland blew Ricochet right out of the water with that line. Other fans wondered if Samantha Irvin would stand idly after the shots were fired.

They claimed that she might attend AEW Revolution to get revenge on her husband.

Fans reacted to the shots fired and Irvin being referenced. [Screenshots via X]

Ricochet claims no one is afraid of Swerve Strickland

The former WWE high-flyer is looking completely confident heading into his match this weekend against Swerve. He has one win over him to his name, and he has constantly been reminding people of this.

Ad

A few days ago, Prince Nana went on X/Twitter to commend his "boss' for getting back into form with an impressive win over Clark Connors on AEW Collision. However, Ricochet was not amused as he replied to the post and made a bold claim. He claimed that no one was afraid of Swerve Strickland.

Expand Tweet

The former WWE star may be biting more than he can chew, as Swerve has constantly proven to his rivals why he is one of the most dangerous men in AEW. However, seeing his recent success after turning heel, there is a real chance that lightning strikes twice, and he'll end up being the next world title contender.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback