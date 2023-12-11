AEW fans react after Mark Briscoe apologises to Triple H for asking the immediate sacking of an employee

AEW star Mark Briscoe is known for his tag team, Briscoe Brothers, alongside his real life brother Jay Briscoe. In January 2023, Jay lost his life in a car accident. The duo was also referred to as "Dem Boys" throughout their careers.

Recently, Mark Briscoe called out Triple H on Twitter after a WWE FOX account used the term "Dem Boys" in their tweet.

Later, Briscoe again took to Twitter to explain his earlier frustrations, and apologized to Triple H for his words.

"Oh yea, thatsss why I quit posting on Twitter lol. Just logged back on…woww. Some of y’all are wild lol. I just miss my brother, that’s all, and I got a little in my feelings when I seen the Fox post. @tripleh, you ain’t gotta fire nobody, times is tough. Love y’all..take it light people #DemBoysForever," he wrote.

Fans show their support for Mark Briscoe amidst recent controversy

Mark Briscoe discusses thinking about retirement following Jay's death

The Briscoes ruled the Ring of Honor tag team division for over 20 years. The duo were 13-time Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions.

While speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Mark spoke of thinking about retirement after his brother Jay's death.

“It was the day before my birthday. It was January 17th, and my birthday is the 18th. That was the day that my brother passed, and I saw him earlier that day, and he was just being a goofball. He’s like, 'You ready for your big day tomorrow?' And then, a couple hours later, I’m getting a phone call. I’m like, 'What’s happening?' You know what I mean?” said Mark Briscoe.

He continued :

“You know, when it first happened, I was almost like, ‘Well, I don’t know if I ever want to wrestle again. And then as the hours go, it’s almost like, Jamin will be pissed if I…’ You know what I mean? If I hung up the boots now, he’d be mad as hell,” Briscoe added.

The 38-year-old star is currently signed to AEW since February 2023.

