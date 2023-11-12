AEW fans say Charlotte Flair will be upset after Andrade accepts CJ Perry's proposal

AEW star CJ Perry recently offered to manage Andrade El Idolo, which the former WWE star accepted. However, according to fans, Andrade's wife, Charlotte Flair, may have a problem with the pairing.

Last night on Collision, CJ Perry managed Andrade in his match against Daniel Garcia. The former WWE United States Champion successfully defeated Garcia via submission to secure the victory. After the match, Perry and Andrade celebrated in the ring, which confirmed her as the 34-year-old's new manager.

On Twitter, Sportskeeda Wrestling's page asked the fans about their opinions on CJ Perry managing Andrade:

"CJ Perry is managing Andrade. What do you guys think about this pairing?"

Expand Tweet

Fans believe Charlotte Flair and Miro will have some issues with the recent pairing:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

AEW star CJ Perry recalls her WWE run and reveals what hurt her the most

AEW star CJ Perry had a lengthy run in WWE and was released from the promotion back in 2021. She recently commented on her run and stated a specific decision that affected her the most.

CJ Perry started off in the Stamford-based promotion as a manager alongside Miro (FKA Rusev). However, she later transitioned into an active competitor. WWE changed her character a few times, which affected her ability to make money outside of the company.

In an interview with Fightful, CJ Perry recalled a letter from former WWE CEO Vince McMahon about WWE stars making money outside of the company.

"That was hard when WWE stopped us and Vince gave us all those letters. That was definitely hard. It was rough. I was a little sad at the time, I remember because I felt like it was the only thing I could control. You can’t control storylines. So I felt it was the one place I had a little more control over." [H/T:Fightful]

What are your thoughts on CJ Perry's run in AEW so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here