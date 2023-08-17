AEW Fans strongly believe that former WWE star will come out of semi-retirement to team up with The Blackpool Combat Club

AEW All In is set to feature another Stadium Stampede match, and this time it'll be between The Blackpool Combat Club and some of their oldest rivals. However, the faction is short of three members to make it a six-on-six. Fans now strongly believe that Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) will join Jon Moxley's faction.

The Blackpool Combat Club has dominated its way through AEW and recently put a ton of pressure on Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends. Additionally, Eddie Kingston has some unfinished business with the faction and has reunited with The Lucha Bros. on his side of the bout. Chris Hero notably has a history with most of the BCC, so could he be one of the three mystery partners?

Many fans recently took to the comment section of X-user @JJWilliamsWON's latest post, where he pointed out the number of partners the faction needs. Most of these users suggested that Chris Hero could be one of the stars to even the odds.

During an interview with Fightful, Chris Hero confirmed that he is in fact, not retired. According to the star himself, he described his then-status as "inactive." Due to this, his inclusion in the Stadium Stampede bout isn't as improbable as some might believe.

While he has yet to bleed with the BCC in All Elite Wrestling, he has shared the ring and competed with all of the members except for Wheeler Yuta.

AEW President Tony Khan once hinted that he might be trying to convince Chris Hero to return to the ring

Hero was one of the stars unfortunately released by WWE back in 2020. To this date, his final match was a Battle Royal back in March 2020 on NXT UK. The veteran is best known for his NXT run and his lengthy tenure in ROH, but he has competed in numerous promotions over the years.

As usual, the AEW President took to social media after an episode of Rampage to praise his audience. This prompted a fan to surprisingly suggest that Tony Khan books Chris Hero in a match. This led to Khan commenting on the post himself, and hinting at trying to convince the veteran to make his return:

"I'm chipping away on him," Tony Khan posted.

It remains to be seen if Khan can convince Chris Hero to get back into the Squared Circle or not. However, if the veteran hopes to make a grand return, All In might be the biggest stage he has left to return to. Only time will tell, but the pay-per-view is around the corner.