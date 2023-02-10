AEW: Fight Forever gets official rating; further details of the game disclosed

The wait is over as ESRB has officially confirmed AEW: Fight Forever's age rating, as well as describing what fans can expect from the upcoming title.

Fight Forever is due to be the company's debut PC & console game, announced over two years ago and still yet to have an official release date. Slowly but surely, more details have emerged through various updates and official trailers. But there has remained a degree of uncertainty as to what can be expected when it releases.

Up until recently, a large portion of speculation stemmed from reports saying that Fight Forever had failed to attain its desired 'T for Teen' rating from ESRB. When reaching out to pursue clarity on the matter, Sportskeeda was told by AEW that was not the case, pointing to the advertised rating in the official trailer.

At least that speculation can be laid to rest, as ESRB confirmed that the game has indeed attained 'T for Teen' status. As well as the rating, ESRB provided a brief description as to what can be expected.

According to them, players can expect to use a variety of weapons, including Molotov cocktails. There will also be blood-splatter effects during matches, as well as video footage of real matches depicting blood on wrestlers' faces and bodies.

There is also "mildly suggestive material," including female wrestlers in "revealing outfits", taunting gestures including the crotch-chop, and real footage sometimes depicting alcohol consumption and smoking. They close off by noting that the word "sh*t" is heard within the game.

AEW: Fight Forever will have expansions should the title perform well commercially

Much like the promotion the game is based on, Fight Forever is expected to feature a number of major names in the business. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are examples of the stars that have been confirmed to feature.

With the constant delay, there have been questions as to whether developers were looking to add more stars to the roster. Since the title was announced, a number have joined AEW, including the likes of Swerve Strickland and Toni Storm in 2022 alone.

It was confirmed to Sportskeeda that further names are planned for the game, but will only come with commercial demand. If the game performs well, then there will be expansions for as long as there is a clamor for them.

