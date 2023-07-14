AEW heel returning to major promotion a month after quitting on bad terms

An AEW star has confirmed his participation in AAA Triplemania XXXI Tijuana. The star is none other than Rush.

The much-anticipated event is scheduled for this weekend, and Rush's announcement has generated immense excitement among wrestling fans. In a video shared on Wednesday night, Rush revealed that he would be teaming up with LA Park to take on the formidable duo of Sam Adonis and Psycho Clown.

This intense showdown will serve as the finals of the Guerrera de Rivalidades tournament. The stakes are high, as the losing team will be pitted against each other in a mask vs. hair match at the upcoming Triplemania event in Mexico City on August 12.

This news comes after Rush's surprising departure from AAA in June, alongside his father, Bestia del Ring. The father-son duo declared themselves as "totally independent" going forward, leaving fans speculating about their next moves.

However, wrestling fans remained uncertain about whether the scheduled match at Triplemania would still go ahead until Rush's recent video confirmation. As fans await this weekend's AAA Triplemania XXXI Tijuana, Rush's presence adds an extra layer of excitement.

WWE Superstar Dragon Lee teases reunion with AEW star Rush

Since joining WWE last year, Dragon Lee has left fans wondering about a potential reunion with his brother and AEW star Rush. The dynamic duo captivated audiences with their incredible tag team performances. However, a void in the wrestling world was created when Lee signed with WWE in December 2022.

However, a few weeks ago, Lee took to Twitter to address the speculation and give hope to fans. In a tweet, he expressed his excitement about being together someday and referred to AEW star Rush and Dralistico as "Blood Brothers."

"Blood Brothers 🩸 @rushtoroblanco @DRALISTICO_LFI. Someday we'll be together again," Lee tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー @dragonlee95

@rushtoroblanco @DRALISTICO_LFI

Algún día estaremos juntos de nuevo Hermanos de Sangre 🩸Algún día estaremos juntos de nuevo

Although no concrete plans have been announced yet, as both are in different promotions, it remains to be seen how things will pan out.

