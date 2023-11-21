AEW makes major trademark after Full Gear 2023

AEW recently filed a new trademark for Swerve Strickland's faction after Full Gear 2023.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland is the leader of The Mogul Embassy alongside Prince Nana, who formed the group in ROH back in 2004. The faction includes Brian Cage, Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Champions Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun.

Recently, Wrestlingnews.co reported that the Jacksonville-based promotion officially filed the trademark for the Mogul Embassy on November 20, 2023, for entertainment and merchandise purposes.

You can check out the description below:

"Mark For: MOGUL EMBASSY™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of shirts; T-shirts."

Swerve Strickland issues a warning to the AEW roster after Full Gear 2023

AEW star Swerve Strickland warned the roster after his brutal match against Hangman Adam Page at Full Gear 2023.

The former WWE star competed in a hellacious Texas Death Match at the pay-per-view and successfully defeated Adam Page after chocking him out with a steel chain.

After the match, Swerve Strickland issued a warning to the All Elite Wrestling roster and demanded that the locker room should fear him:

"You can't take me to hell. You are already there. You can't take me somewhere that I've already been and I have real estate in you son of a bit*h. Texas, LA. I don't care if it's Seattle. I don't care if it's across the globe. I don't care if we going to the UK and we do this again. I own you now Hangman. After this bulls**t, I own AEW. Everybody in that locker room better fu****g fear me," Strickland said.

Swerve continued:

"That's for God damn right. Like I said, I am just getting started. Whose house? This is Swerve’s house. Now, this is Swerve’s dungeon and I am hanging everybody like the executioner that I am. Believe that. Hangman, we better be done coz the next time you step in the ring with me, you're dead."

