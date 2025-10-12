  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW match has an abrupt ending after major star's nasty incident on Collision

AEW match has an abrupt ending after major star's nasty incident on Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 12, 2025 00:49 GMT
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of Zak Knight
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of Zak Knight's Twitter account and Triller TV's Official livestream of AEW Collision]

A highly anticipated match on tonight's episode of AEW Collision: Homecoming has just come to an abrupt end following an unfortunate incident. One of the stars involved in the bout sustained a severe injury.

Ad

Tonight's show is not live, as this was taped last Tuesday after Dynamite: Title Tuesday. One of the matches on the card was Kota Ibushi's AEW Collision debut against Josh Alexander. On paper, this was a match everyone wanted to see, but unfortunately, things did not go as planned.

Kota Ibushi was said to have sustained a major injury during the match, and this was immediately called off. It was reported that he was stretchered out after the match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The contest aired moments ago and showed the unfortunate moment where Ibushi got injured. There came a moment in the match where Josh Alexander was on the top rope and had him on his shoulder in a fireman's carry position. The Japanese star suddenly slipped off his shoulders and fell legs first to the ringside. This was a scary fall from that height.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

A clip of the moment can be seen below.

Ad
Ad

Referee Bryce Remsburg and AEW Ringside Physician Doc. Sampson immediately rushed over to check on Kota Ibushi. After a while, Remsburg began the 10-count. The Golden Star was not able to get back on his own strength, which led him to lose via count-out.

This gave Josh Alexander tonight's win, but this was far from an ideal way to finish this highly-awaited bout between these two top stars. It was reported that Ibushi had sustained a broken femur. It is still unclear what his injury timeline will look to be, as doctors will need to evaluate the severity of this. This is an unfortunate setback to a great return to the ring by the Golden Star.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications