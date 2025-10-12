AEW match has an abrupt ending after major star's nasty incident on Collision

A highly anticipated match on tonight's episode of AEW Collision: Homecoming has just come to an abrupt end following an unfortunate incident. One of the stars involved in the bout sustained a severe injury.Tonight's show is not live, as this was taped last Tuesday after Dynamite: Title Tuesday. One of the matches on the card was Kota Ibushi's AEW Collision debut against Josh Alexander. On paper, this was a match everyone wanted to see, but unfortunately, things did not go as planned.Kota Ibushi was said to have sustained a major injury during the match, and this was immediately called off. It was reported that he was stretchered out after the match.The contest aired moments ago and showed the unfortunate moment where Ibushi got injured. There came a moment in the match where Josh Alexander was on the top rope and had him on his shoulder in a fireman's carry position. The Japanese star suddenly slipped off his shoulders and fell legs first to the ringside. This was a scary fall from that height.A clip of the moment can be seen below.Referee Bryce Remsburg and AEW Ringside Physician Doc. Sampson immediately rushed over to check on Kota Ibushi. After a while, Remsburg began the 10-count. The Golden Star was not able to get back on his own strength, which led him to lose via count-out. This gave Josh Alexander tonight's win, but this was far from an ideal way to finish this highly-awaited bout between these two top stars. It was reported that Ibushi had sustained a broken femur. It is still unclear what his injury timeline will look to be, as doctors will need to evaluate the severity of this. This is an unfortunate setback to a great return to the ring by the Golden Star.